Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,130,990.75. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $188.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.59 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.19.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

