Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,077 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

