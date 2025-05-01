Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Silgan by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

