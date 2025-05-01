Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Celestica from C$138.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CLS opened at C$117.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$55.10 and a 52 week high of C$206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$123.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 87,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.86, for a total transaction of C$15,272,532.16. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 20,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.86, for a total value of C$3,572,234.80. Insiders have sold 127,614 shares of company stock valued at $22,553,289 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

