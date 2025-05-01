Caligan Partners LP Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Caligan Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mineralys Therapeutics comprises 3.3% of Caligan Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caligan Partners LP’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 281.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLYS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

MLYS opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,280,051 shares in the company, valued at $57,780,688.50. This represents a 43.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,674,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,611,366. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $1,360,567. 33.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

