Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $369.83

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $369.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $319.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.96 and a 200-day moving average of $324.98. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,740,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,625,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

