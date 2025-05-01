BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.52% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of BBIO opened at $38.36 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,488.52. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $106,989,998.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,055,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,732,587.50. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,374,807 shares of company stock valued at $315,534,819. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

