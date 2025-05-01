Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after buying an additional 1,459,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 200,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,617,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

