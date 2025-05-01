Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 81,651 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,651 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,928,000 after buying an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

