Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 49,018 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,018 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $958.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

