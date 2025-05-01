Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Core & Main by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Core & Main by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at $872,224.80. This represents a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,442.40. This represents a 71.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,045 shares of company stock worth $5,045,698. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNM opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

