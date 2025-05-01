Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 411.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.43% of Protara Therapeutics worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

TARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

