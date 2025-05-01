Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,352 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $111.92 and a 1-year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

