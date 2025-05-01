Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 249,756 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 562.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,756 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alector by 64.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 915,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 353,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 157,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.73. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

