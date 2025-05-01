Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,422 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,312.25. This trade represents a 28.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $704,409.75. This represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

NXST stock opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

