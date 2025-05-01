Booking’s (BKNG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5,900.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,262.41.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,099.28 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,648.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4,806.77. The company has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

