Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Shopify makes up about 0.7% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,105,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

