Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after buying an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

