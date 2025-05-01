Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,341,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $99,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,779.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,796.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,020.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.82.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

