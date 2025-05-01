Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,518 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.