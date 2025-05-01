Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLNK stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.94. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.04.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

