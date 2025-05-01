Bison Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in AppLovin by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 6.8 %

APP stock opened at $269.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.78. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.