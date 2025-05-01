Bison Wealth LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 492.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Abacus Life worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abacus Life by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Abacus Life by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ABL opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $800.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abacus Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

