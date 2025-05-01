Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,479,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,820,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,188,000 after purchasing an additional 358,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,002,000 after buying an additional 354,478 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.3 %

TECH opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

