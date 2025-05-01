Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

