Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $129.18.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

