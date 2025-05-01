Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.