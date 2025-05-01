Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $65.33 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.