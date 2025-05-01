Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,175,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,695,454,000 after buying an additional 4,669,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

