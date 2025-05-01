Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

