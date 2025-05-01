Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,307,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 123,063 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 251,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

