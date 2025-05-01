Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.94. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

