Barclays Cuts Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $45.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.94%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.