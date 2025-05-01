Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 69.8% in April

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,864,800 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the March 31st total of 1,098,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKIMF

Bankinter Stock Performance

About Bankinter

BKIMF opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.