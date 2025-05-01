Bank Stocks To Watch Now – April 30th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, Mastercard, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Citigroup are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,253,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,392,034. The company has a market cap of $297.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.61. 3,079,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $188.46 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,821,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,708,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $540.16. The stock had a trading volume of 937,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,554. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $532.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. 12,491,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,078,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $299.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,666,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,454,766. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $229.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. 5,794,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,379,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Featured Articles