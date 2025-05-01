Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,753,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 7,051,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,384.8 days.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
Banco BPM Company Profile
