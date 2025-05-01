Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,753,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 7,051,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,384.8 days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

