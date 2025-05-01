Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 612.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.87.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.