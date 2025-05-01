Avidity Biosciences (RNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.88) per share and revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. On average, analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.01.

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In related news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $163,501.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,917.82. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $246,461.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,123.20. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,803 shares of company stock worth $1,876,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

