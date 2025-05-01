ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, analysts expect ARS Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,978.66. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,541. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRY. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

