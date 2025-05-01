Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $844,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 430.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 728.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Delek US by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $815.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

