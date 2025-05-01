Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 95,382.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 623,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,451,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Griffon by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after purchasing an additional 236,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $12,842,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Griffon Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GFF opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

