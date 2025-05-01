AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 672,323 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,323 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $65,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

FNF stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

