AQR Capital Management LLC Has $71.36 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $71,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

