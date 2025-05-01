Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Iris Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 1,059.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IREN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of IREN opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

