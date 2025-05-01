Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZF opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $64.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

