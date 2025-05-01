Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
ADRZF opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $64.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43.
Andritz Company Profile
