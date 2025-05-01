Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) PT at $85.90

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,127,800. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.