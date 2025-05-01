Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amer Sports traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 1607026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

AS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,550,000 after buying an additional 18,881,504 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amer Sports by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,883,000 after buying an additional 196,380 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amer Sports by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amer Sports by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 2,355,182 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Amer Sports by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after buying an additional 2,401,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

