AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AIRS opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.94. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

