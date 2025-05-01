Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

