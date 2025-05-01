90,000 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Honest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HNST opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.75 and a beta of 2.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,583.12. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,693.80. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNST

About Honest

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.